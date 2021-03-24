Miya Ponsetto Sued Over SoHo Hotel Phone Incident

Exclusive Details

Miya Ponsetto now has a civil lawsuit on her hands -- this on top of the criminal charges she's already facing -- for her infamous "SoHo Karen" hotel confrontation.

Keyon Harrold and his family are suing Miya claiming she falsely accused his teenage son of stealing her phone, and then proceeded to pounce on the kid ... much of which was captured on cameras.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the Harrolds say what happened to their son was blatant racial profiling -- and they're now alleging assault/battery, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress and other loss on behalf of their son ... whom they say was emotionally scarred by the incident and incurred medical expenses.

The family is also suing the Arlo Hotel -- where this nasty face-off went down -- claiming it failed to provide a safe environment for guests ... while also hiring crappy staff who the Harrolds say didn't do a good job in de-escalating when Miya went after their son.

You'll recall ... what appeared to be a hotel supervisor actually asked Keyon Jr. to hand over his phone for inspection when Miya started hurling the baseless accusations -- which his dad was flabbergasted about at the time the original video was posted.

As we reported ... the family detailed the aftermath following their scary run-in, telling us Keyon Jr. was left asking awful questions that his folks had to address ... like why he had been targeted.

Of course, Miya has since been arrested and criminally charged over this. Once her identity became known, we learned she'd been arrested for multiple other incidents in 2020.

We've reached out to Miya's attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.