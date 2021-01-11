Miya Ponsetto Charges Addressed by Ben Crump, Al Sharpton, Parents of Alleged Victim

Play video content Live Stream

Miya Ponsetto's insisting her attack on 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. -- who she falsely accused of stealing her phone -- has nothing to do with race, but folks on Keyon's side disagree ... strongly.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Rev. Al Sharpton, and nonprofit org Color of Change will join Keyon's parents for a news conference Monday morning to address the recent arrest and charges of Ponsetto -- known as "SoHo Karen" for the NYC hotel incident -- and discuss "the pervasive issue of racial profiling."

As we've reported ... Ponsetto was arrested last week in SoCal, flown back to NYC where she was charged with attempted assault, attempted robbery, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child for her altercation with the teenager.

However, Miya was NOT charged with a hate crime, and the prosecutor never even mentioned any racial components to the case in court Saturday. Keyon Jr.'s parents -- Keyon and Kat -- previously told us they believe the ordeal is reflective of racial injustices as a whole.

