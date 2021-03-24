Xscape's LaTocha Ready For 'Verzuz' Battle Against SWV

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

There's a new "Verzuz" matchup on the horizon ... and it's pitting Xscape against SWV for a battle of female R&B groups.

We got Xscape's LaTocha Scott in New York City Wednesday and she told us the rumors and speculation are true ... she's heading into battle May 8 alongside Kandi Burruss, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris and her sister, Tamika Scott.

Mark your calendars!!!

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have managed to keep the epic matchup under wraps until now ... with recent flyers for upcoming "Verzuz" battles blurring out the opponents.

The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire are next up on Easter Sunday, followed by Redman and Method Man for a "How High" April 20 special, and then it's on to Xscape and SWV!!!

Kandi first teased a "Verzuz" with SWV way back in December, and fans have been clamoring for the matchup ever since ... and LaTocha tells us how it all came together.

Sounds like Xscape is already deep into their preparation ... LaTocha says the group's had tons of meetings to hammer out their battle playlist, so SWV better come correct!

There's still at least 5 "Verzuz" battles yet to be revealed ... and LaTocha tells us she's hoping for a showdown between Missy Elliott and Timbaland.