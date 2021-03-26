Chrissy Teigen Says She Had Sex with John Legend in DNC Bathroom

Play video content CBS

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have had sex in public places A LOT, according to Chrissy, including in a restroom at the Democratic National Convention ... which she previously referred to as "that Obama thing."

The former Twitter standout felt the need to clear the air on James Corden's "Spill Your Guts" segment on 'The Late Late Show' when she was asked what's the strangest place she and her husband ever got intimate.

Chrissy revealed a DNC bathroom tops her list, but she says when she was asked this same question years ago at the Grammys ... she blurted out the "Obama thing."

To clarify -- Chrissy tells James that came out wrong and does not mean she and John had sex with Barack and Michelle or near them ... she simply meant they did it at the DNC. Then, Chrissy went on to reveal a lot more.

For those wondering which DNC they did the deed at, we did some digging ... and it seems like 2008. John not only performed at the event that year -- shortly before President Obama was elected -- but he brought his then-girlfriend Chrissy with him.