Asian U.S. Army Vet Shows War Wounds, 'Patriotic Enough?'

An elected official and U.S. Army veteran who is Asian made a stunning point at a town hall meeting in Ohio ... taking off his shirt and displaying some pretty severe war wounds, and then asking the crowd if that was patriotic enough for them.

Lee Wong is an elected official in West Chester, Ohio. He also served in the military for 20 years. In the middle of the town hall, he decided to make a point about the anti-Asian wave in this country. It's interesting ... no one in the crowd made a comment to prompt the display, but it was clearly on Wong's mind.

He said, "There are ignorant people who will come up to me and say I don't look American or patriotic enough." That's when he took his shirt off and asked, "Is this patriot enough?"

Wong said he was beaten up in Chicago soon after coming to the U.S., and that's what prompted him to join the military, adding, "I have put up with a lot of s*** in silence ... too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination."

He went on to say, "We need to be kinder, gentler to one another because we are all the same, we are one human being on this Earth."