Sandra Oh Gives Impassioned Speech At Stop Asian Hate Rally in Pittsburgh

Sandra Oh spoke about fear in the Asian community for only about a minute-and-a-half, but it was emotional and downright stirring.

Sandra grabbed a bullhorn and addressed a crowd in Pittsburgh Saturday at the Stop Asian Hate Rally in the wake of the Atlanta massacre, and her words fired up the crowd.

BREAKING: Sandra Oh speaks at a “Stop Asian Hate” demonstration in Oakland to about 250 people.



“I am proud to be Asian,” she says. “We belong here.” pic.twitter.com/BCAtBpn4QQ — Rebecca Johnson (@rebeccapaigejo) March 20, 2021 @rebeccapaigejo

She acknowledged the fear ... saying, "many in our community are very scared," and telling them the way to blunt that is to stand strong as a community.

She also noted the violence this past week was the first time her community could rise up to express fear and anger.

And then, her call to action ... "To everyone here ... I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?" she continues, as people yell back, "Yes!" "We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here.'"

Sandra inspired the crowd with a chant ... "I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!"