'Bling Empire' Star Kane Lim Says Asians Deserve Respect, Not Hate

"Bling Empire" star Kane Lim says Asian-Americans deserve respect, not hate and racism, because they've played key roles in making our nation what it is today.

We got Kane at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills and asked him about the mass shooting in Atlanta, which killed 6 Asian women.

Kane isn't buying the shooter's version of the attack -- that he wasn't motivated by race, but by sex addiction. He calls that a big load of BS, and says it's on law enforcement to investigate and find the truth ... rather than accepting Robert Long's word.

The way Kane sees it, Asian-American people are pillars of our society and they deserve respect from everyone, including the police ... telling us why the Georgia sheriff's flip remark about the shooter saying he was having a "bad day" doesn't sit well with him.