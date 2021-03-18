Georgia Sheriff Distanced From Spa Shooting Case After 'Bad Day' Comment

The Georgia sheriff under fire for saying the Atlanta spa shooting suspect was having a "really bad day" is having a bad day himself ... he's OUT as the spokesperson for the case.

Captain Jay Baker will no longer be giving updates and briefings on the case, according to a CNN report from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Play video content 3/17/21 Fox News

Baker's been catching tons of heat for Wednesday's news conference, when he said shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long "was pretty much fed up and had been kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did."

Long has been charged with 8 counts of murder for Tuesday's mass killing of 8 people, including 6 Asian women. Long told cops his alleged attack on massage parlors was motived by his sex addiction, not racism ... a point that has left many unconvinced.