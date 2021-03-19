ATL Hawks, Lakers Hold Moments of Silence for 'Anti-Asian' Shooting
3/19/2021 6:50 AM PT
Two NBA teams paid tribute to the victims of the massacre in Georgia -- with the Lakers labelling the incident as an "act of anti-Asian racism."
As we previously reported, officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long went on a shooting spree in Atlanta Tuesday night, killing 8 people, including 6 Asian women.
Officials have not said if race was the motivating factor in the shooting -- with one sheriff’s office spokesman suggesting Tuesday that "sex addiction" was the driving force.
Asian community leaders have called BS -- insisting race was obviously a factor since the gunman seemingly targeted Asian-ran spas in his rampage.
The L.A. Lakers aren't buying the "sex addiction" explanation -- and straight-up labeled the incident as a hate crime when the team held a moment of silence on Thursday evening when the team hosted the Charlotte Hornets.
"The Lakers family was saddened to hear the events late Tuesday night in Atlanta Georgia where 8 people lost their lives in an act of anti-Asian racism," the announcer said over the P.A. system before tip-off.
"As an organization, the Lakers stand in solidarity with the Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders community and are committed to taking action towards being a part of the change we want to see take place."
"At this time, please join the Lakers organization in a moment of silence for the 8 victims of this senseless tragedy."
Over in Atlanta, the Hawks also held a moment of silence for the victims -- noting, "We stand with the entire Asian community in grief and solidarity over Tuesday's senseless and tragic acts of violence."
The announcer read a statement over the loudspeaker which said, "Independent of the motivations, racist and gender-based crime have absolutely no place in our society and we're committed to being an ally to communities in need."
"Please join me in a moment of silence in memory of those whose lives were lost on Tuesday."
RIP