5,000 Attend Rock Concert In Barcelona as Spain Struggles with COVID

You wouldn't know COVID is out of control in Europe and, in particular, Spain, looking at this concert Saturday night with thousands of folks packed into a concert hall.

To be specific ... 5,000 fans showed up in Barcelona for the biggest commercial event in all of Europe since the pandemic exploded more than a year ago.

📽 Ja ha acabat el concert dels Love of Lesbian al Palau Sant Jordi de Barcelona, amb 5.000 persones

The fans came to see Love of Lesbian, and there were some precautions, as in masks. As for social distancing ... not so much. Concertgoers did get tested Saturday AM. The way it worked ... if they tested negative, they got a code on their cellphones which they then presented at the door.

The event had the seal of approval from Spanish Health authorities, along with folks from the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation.