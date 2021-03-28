Taraji P. Henson Says Her French Bulldog is Fighting for Its Life

Taraji P. Henson says her little pup is in bad shape following a procedure -- so much so, he's apparently on the verge of death.

The actress posted the sad news Saturday, saying her French bulldog, K-Ball, is fighting for his life after some sort of surgery he just had ... which she says left him with complications. Taraji posted a photo of her pet with a tube up his nose, and he seems out of it.

She writes, "Mommy and team are praying Lil champ!!!! Keep fighting baby @kballhenson"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taraji threw up a more official post with a bit more info, saying ... "I NEED ALL PRAYER SOLDIERS TO PRAY FOR MY BABY @kballhenson He is having some complications after his surgery. He is fighting and I am loosing my mind. PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!!"

It's unclear what the pooch had to go under the knife for exactly, but it's known that Frenchies are prone to a number of health problems -- which can set in even at an early age. They can encounter breathing problems, mobility issues ... and a whole sort of others.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.