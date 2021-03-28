Uber Driver Killed On Video After Teenage Girls Carjack and Crash Vehicle

Play video content

Two teenage girls are facing felony murder charges after carjacking an Uber Eats vehicle with the driver inside and then crashing it ... ending in the death of the Uber driver.

Tuesday's incident was captured on video that is now circulating. The girls, ages 13 and 15, targeted the Washington D.C. car driven by Mohammad Anwar. They allegedly Tased the driver and then made their move to steal the vehicle.

You hear Anwar scream, "This is my car!" ... as the engine begins to rev.

The teenagers floor it as horrified bystanders look on. You see Anwar hanging out the front door of the vehicle ... and then you hear the crash.

The car was on its side and the teenagers then get out of the vehicle. Anwar is laying on the pavement, mortally wounded.

Anwar, who immigrated from Pakistan back in 2014, was pronounced dead.

And Uber spokesman said, "We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad's family during this difficult time. We're grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation."