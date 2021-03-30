Guess Who This Flower Girl Turned Into!

Before this floral female was a lead actress in some of the most iconic romantic films, she was just another petaled pipsqueak dressing up in Manhattan, New York.

This costumed cutie starred in her first leading role at the young age of 12 ... and has been stunning audiences for decades later. Back in the 1990s, this blooming star suddenly gained notoriety for her performance in a television series -- she was nominated two years in a row at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.