Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this celebunny is a late-night talk show host who has also made several appearances in several television shows and movies!

This talented fella has been hosting his own show since 2015 and is best known for his karaoke segments! Aside from that, he can be seen in other works such as "Cats", "Ocean's 8", and "The Prom".

The father of three has also voice acted in a number of children's animated movies such as "Trolls", "Peter Rabbit", "The Emoji Movie".