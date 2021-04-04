Christina Anstead Selling Orange County Home Amid Divorce From Ant

Christina Haack, formerly Anstead, is looking to flip the mansion she lived in with her estranged husband ... now that their marriage is officially a flop.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the "Flip or Flop" star listed her Newport Beach, CA crib for $6 mil. It's the place she shared with Ant Anstead until September when they separated.

The home is luxurious and sits protected behind a gate, close to O.C.'s beaches and yacht clubs.

The mansion has five bedrooms, including a private master bedroom that looks like it belongs in a resort. The master ceiling is 20-feet high with double story windows, a soaking tub, double rain shower, steam room and studio space.

The backyard has the obligatory California pool, spa and a twisting water slide.

Some of the renovations Christina made to the home were actually featured on her show, "Christina on the Coast."

We're told she wants to move closer to the coast, and is looking to stay in the Newport Beach area if she can find a place with an ocean view -- shouldn't be hard.

TMZ broke the story ... Christina filed for divorce in November, after less than 2 years of marriage.