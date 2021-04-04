Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Made $20k Per Episode For 'Never Have I Ever'

"Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is raking in the Netflix dough ... she made a cool six figures for the first season, and there's a substantial raise in her future.

The 19-year-old actress is off to a strong start in Hollywood after landing the starring role in Mindy Kaling's Netflix series. According to her minor's contract, obtained by TMZ, Maitreyi banked $20,000 per episode in the first season alone.

Maitreyi really hit the jackpot when Mindy selected her from the 15,000 actors who answered the show's open casting call ... because with 10-episodes in the can for the first season, she earned at least $200k.

"Never Have I Ever" has been picked up for a second season, thanks in part to Maitreyi's breakout performance ... and the contract says she's getting a 5% raise, which works out to $21k per episode.

Netflix says the upcoming second season will again consist of 10 episodes, so Maitreyi should bank at least $210k when the dust settles ... and that's before her cut from any merch deals and other compensation under the deal.