The Miz Believes Special Olympics Athletes Can Thrive In WWE, Let's Go Derek Baker!

This is awesome ... The Miz thinks it's VERY possible for a Special Olympics athlete to make the jump to WWE and he's got some advice for one very motivated super fan!

23-year-old Derek Baker -- who has Down's Syndrome -- not only competes in the Special Olympics in swimming and basketball but he's also a WWE superfan who's become a SMASH HIT on social media!

Baker has racked up more than 2 MILLION followers on his TikTok page -- where he makes cool videos with his sisters and shows off his love for pro wrestling.

The WWE took notice and brought him into the WWE Universe -- he presented at the Slammy Awards and recently appeared on the WWE digital show 'The Bump.'

But, the big question ... will Derek get a chance to get in the ring and show off his athletic ability?!

The Miz doesn't personally know Derek but he's inspired by his story and tells TMZ Sports he would LOOOOVE to see it happen!

"If he's up for it and was willing to put the blood sweat and tears into becoming a WWE superstar then he absolutely can," Miz says.

"We do a lot of work with the Special Olympics and I've been around people that are involved with Special Olympics and I'll tell you what man, there's some athletes!"

Of course, Miz acknowledges pro wrestling is "very dangerous" -- but if Derek is serious about wanting to get in the ring, Miz supports him 100%!

"Derek, if you want to become a WWE superstar, train ... do whatever you can to ... you CAN be at the level of a WWE superstar and honestly, you can do it."