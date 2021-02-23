The Miz Says He Belongs on Mt. Rushmore of WWE With Hulk Hogan & John Cena

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

If the WWE decides to carve 4 heads into the side of a giant mountain to honor the greatest pro wrestlers in company history, The Miz says his face better be on there.

... right along with Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

And, yeah, Miz is dead serious about this -- claiming he's got the resume to back it up.

"I am the first-ever 2-time Grand Slam champion," Miz tells TMZ Sports ... "That means I've held [the WWE Championship] title twice. The Intercontinental more than twice. The United States champion twice and Tag Team Championships twice."

"I am the only one in the history of this business to be a 2-time Grand Slam champion. So in my opinion, I'm on the Mount Rushmore of WWE."

In all seriousness, Miz has had a pretty epic career since first appearing on WWE's reality show competition "Tough Enough" in 2004 ... busting his ass to become one of the top wrestlers in the world.

So, who gets the 4th spot on WWE's Mount Rushmore??

"You can select between The Rock and [Stone Cold Steve Austin] … and Ric Flair," Miz says.

Of course, there's a solid argument for a handful of other WWE legends ... from Andre the Giant to The Undertaker to The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage and more.