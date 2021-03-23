Bad Bunny Smashes The Miz with Guitar, Accepts 'WrestleMania' Challenge

Play video content Breaking News WWE

Bad Bunny has another hit on his hands -- meaning, he hit The Miz with a frickin' guitar during "Monday Night Raw!"

Somewhere, the Honky Tonk Man is smiling!

The two have been beefing ever since the Puerto Rican rap star made his wrestling debut at Royal Rumble back in February when Bad Bunny helped eliminate Miz and his partner, Morrison, from the match ... and hit 'em with a frog splash in the process.

There's been a tremendous amount of trash talk ever since ... which continued on Monday night.

After The Miz warned Bad Bunny to stay the hell out of pro wrestling FOREVER ... the music superstar sneaked up from behind and smashed an acoustic guitar right on Miz's back!

That's when Bad Bunny picked up the mic -- called Miz a "bitch" -- and accepted his challenge to square off at WrestleMania!!

Remember, The Miz told TMZ Sports ... if Bunny grew the stones to get in the ring with him, there would be serious consequences.

"He makes a lot of money being a musician," Miz told us back in January ... "So, go do that. Keep on making that money because the fact is, if you come into the WWE ring, I'm gonna break your jaw and when I break your jaw, you're gonna need a lot of money."