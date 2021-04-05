'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Flipping Connecticut Mansion

'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Flipping Mansion In Connecticut

4/5/2021 5:17 PM PT
Bethenny Frankel could soon be doing backflips into a huge stash of cash ... because it looks like she's flipping a mansion in one of America's richest cities.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star is listing a 5-bedroom estate in Greenwich, CT for a cool $3,375,000 ... putting the home on the market after scooping it up last year.

The two-story house is 4,698 square feet and the master suite comes with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, seating area and a private balcony. The master bath features a walk-in shower, freestanding tub and double sinks.

There's another fireplace in the living room, which includes a couple sets of French doors opening up to a stone terrace, which overlooks the large, oval pool in the 2.1-acre yard.

Bethenny's big into real estate, and she's flipping this property apparently for a handsome profit ... she bought it back in February for $2.1 million.

Jeffrey Jackson of Centric Property Group has the listing.

