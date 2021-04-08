Killer Mike Remembers Awesome DMX Run-in at a Waffle House, Shouts Out Cher

Play video content TMZ.com

Killer Mike's had some awesome run-ins with DMX over the years, and says his fellow rapper taught him, and others, great lessons about love and vulnerability ... while making great music.

We got the ATL rapper and activist Wednesday in Bev Hills and he made it clear ... he's still pulling for a miracle that keeps DMX with his 15 children and other loved ones. That being said, Mike recalled his first run-in with X ... a gambling showdown that ended up costing one of them a few racks.

He also remembered the last time he saw DMX, and told us he was spreading happiness in a Waffle House by singing Christmas carols. We gotta imagine X was doing his classic version of 'Rudolph' for some late-night customers.

We covered one other topic with Mike ... and that was Cher's apology for saying she could have saved George Floyd if she were in Minneapolis on that fateful day.

Mike says he's not the one to hand out "forgiveness passes" for Cher, but he did say it's obvious to him she has a level of "care and concern" that he wants to encourage in all Americans ... especially "white, powerful women."