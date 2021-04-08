Taylor Swift Fans Hiding Old 'Fearless' on Spotify in Anticipation of Re-Release

Taylor Swift die-hards are paving the way for her highly anticipated re-release of her sophomore album, "Fearless" ... making sure a certain Big Machine doesn't get in the way.

If you haven't heard, Taylor's been in an all-out war with her former label over her masters, and has decided to re-record her original songs and albums and release them again ... and "Fearless: Taylor's Version" drops Friday.

So, a hoard of Swifties out there are banding together to make the OG "Fearless" album disappear ... on Spotify at least.

The Twitter account -- Taylor Swift Updates -- has a how-to guide to hiding all the Big Machine versions of her albums and songs on Spotify ... ensuring that Swift's fans automatically get the re-records.

How To Hide Fearless (Original) On Spotify - (A Thread)

It's pretty simple, albeit a little time-consuming, but for Swifties who want to heed Taylor's call to stop supporting her old albums and devote their ears to her re-releases ... it's pretty much mandatory.

