Taylor Swift Fans Hiding Old 'Fearless' on Spotify in Anticipation of Re-Release

Taylor Swift Exorcise My Old 'Fearless' Album from Spotify!!!

4/8/2021 4:04 PM PT
Getty

Taylor Swift die-hards are paving the way for her highly anticipated re-release of her sophomore album, "Fearless" ... making sure a certain Big Machine doesn't get in the way.

If you haven't heard, Taylor's been in an all-out war with her former label over her masters, and has decided to re-record her original songs and albums and release them again ... and "Fearless: Taylor's Version" drops Friday.

Big Machine Records

So, a hoard of Swifties out there are banding together to make the OG "Fearless" album disappear ... on Spotify at least.

The Twitter account -- Taylor Swift Updates -- has a how-to guide to hiding all the Big Machine versions of her albums and songs on Spotify ... ensuring that Swift's fans automatically get the re-records.

It's pretty simple, albeit a little time-consuming, but for Swifties who want to heed Taylor's call to stop supporting her old albums and devote their ears to her re-releases ... it's pretty much mandatory.

FEARLESS IN FULL
ABC

As we've told you ... the first step in Swift's campaign was releasing her redo of "Love Story" back in February -- the smash hit from "Fearless" -- and if its success was any indication, Friday is going to be a very big day.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later