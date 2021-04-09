NCAA Ref Bert Smith Says Blood Clot in Lung Caused Collapse at NCAA Tourney

Referee Bert Smith is opening up on his frightening collapse during an Elite 8 game of the NCAA Tournament ... revealing the cause was a blood clot in his lung.

... and he's extremely grateful to the doctors who may have saved his life.

56-year-old Smith was officiating the Gonzaga vs. USC matchup on March 30 when he collapsed to the hardwood a few minutes into the game. He later regained consciousness and was stretchered off the court.

Bert Smith, veteran NCAA official, just collapsed on the court. He's now on his feet. pic.twitter.com/BOhBvJT01U — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 30, 2021 @bubbaprog

Smith spent 2 days in the hospital while docs tried to figure out what triggered the medical emergency. Finally, IU Health Methodist doctor Katie Trammel tracked down the issue -- a pulmonary embolism.

WebMD defines a P.E. as "When a blood clot gets caught in one of the arteries that go from the heart to the lungs ... the clot blocks the normal flow of blood."

Smith says doctors are not sure what caused the clot. Smith tested positive for COVID-19 in August, but docs say they can't confirm whether that played a role.

But, he's extremely grateful Dr. Trammel was able to identify the problem and treat it quickly.

"You don’t know where that clot was going next," Smith told the Indy Star.

Smith was placed on blood thinners to address the issue. He was allowed to return home soon after and says the welcome he got was incredibly special.

"The hugs were pretty intense," Smith told the outlet. "They were pretty intense, man."

Smith says the incident taught him a valuable lesson on the important things in life ... something he won't take for granted.

"It puts in perspective the value of each day, because we all go through our lives – we’re all guilty of it – and we just live, right? But do we say ‘I love you’ enough? Do we give an extra hug enough? Do we do the things with our family and friends that have value to them?"

"When you live something like I did, it hits you square in the eyes that you really have to value each day."

So, what's next for Smith?? He says he'll be back on the court doing his job again next season.