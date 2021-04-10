California SUV with 'ASN FLU' License Plates Sparks Outrage

An SUV in California is rolling around with "ASN FLU" license plates, and people are enraged ... especially with Asian hate crimes on the rise amid the pandemic.

The SUV also sports a Trump 2020 sticker on the window.

Though the plates seem very 2020 -- given Trump's not-so-subtle attack on Asians by calling COVID "Kung Flu," among other things -- the California DMV says these plates were actually issued in 2006.

It's unclear why the owner wanted these plates or why the DMV approved them, because the application is no longer available. The agency also has no legal ground to revoke the plates, and the owner of the vehicle reportedly is not in any trouble.