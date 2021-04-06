NYC Building Staff Fired for Failing to Help Asian Woman During Attack

Play video content 3/29/21 NYPD

The building workers who stood idly by in the lobby as an Asian woman was brutally attacked on the sidewalk are out of a job ... they've been fired.

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the building in question in New York City, tells us the doormen were canned for not following emergency and safety protocols ... in other words, doing nothing while the beatdown was carried out in front of them.

As we reported ... surveillance video captured the violence in Midtown Manhattan, where a 65-year-old woman who was on her way to church last month was viciously beaten by a complete stranger, who cops say is 38-year-old Brandon Elliot.

The beatdown was appalling, and so was this ... video shows the doormen taking in the action from a few feet away without lifting a finger, other than to close the door when the attacker bolts.