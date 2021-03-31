Suspect Arrested in Asian Woman's Brutal NYC Beating

Play video content NYPD

The guy cops say was caught on camera viciously beating an elderly Asian woman to the ground and kicking her in the head has been arrested ... and he's facing several hate crime and assault charges.

According to law enforcement ... cops arrested 38-year-old Brandon Elliot shortly after midnight Wednesday, and he's been booked on 2 counts of assault as a hate crime.

Elliot's also hit with attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault for the vicious attack Monday in Midtown Manhattan on the 65-year-old woman who was walking to church.

According to police, the suspect was ID'd and investigators determined where he lived thanks to multiple tips to the NYPD CrimeStoppers Unit.

Elliot has a serious record ... we're told he's already on lifetime parole for the 2002 murder of his mother. He was released in November 2019.

As we reported ... Monday's attack on the woman was witnessed by building staff members nearby, who can be seen on video failing to help her. Cops say the attacker made anti-Asian statements like "F*** you, you don't belong here," and then left the scene like nothing happened.

We're told the victim suffered a broken pelvis and head and leg injuries.