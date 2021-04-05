Rihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March in New York City
Rihanna Gets Down at #StopAsianHate March in NYC
4/5/2021 8:53 AM PT
Rihanna's rallying behind the Asian-American community ... lending her voice -- not to mention her fashion and dancing skills -- at the #StopAsianHate march.
Riri hit up the march Sunday with her assistant, Tina Truong, and joined forces with a throng of supporters holding signs ... as drivers passing by honked in support. One of the signs Rihanna carried read, "Hate = Racism Against God' and another read, "#StopAsianHate."
Rihanna didn't just show up. She was hands-on ... making the sign herself and holding it proudly. As she walked the street ... she vibed with fellow marchers and danced along the way.
.@Rihanna attended a #StopAsianHate march in New York City with her assistant, Tina Truong. pic.twitter.com/gpNHqBg53T— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2021 @PopCrave
Fact is ... It's pretty hard to tell it's Rihanna. She's wearing braids, a hat, sunglasses and a mask. One of the marchers asked for her Instagram ... not realizing he was talking to the Caribbean Queen!
All in all ... a great event to stem violence against the Asian community.
Asian hate crimes are out of control. A woman was viciously attacked over the weekend in Central Park. Another man was recently charged with hate crimes after brutally assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman ... and it was all caught on video.