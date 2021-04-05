Rihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March in New York City

Gets Down at #StopAsianHate March in NYC

Rihanna's rallying behind the Asian-American community ... lending her voice -- not to mention her fashion and dancing skills -- at the #StopAsianHate march.

Riri hit up the march Sunday with her assistant, Tina Truong, and joined forces with a throng of supporters holding signs ... as drivers passing by honked in support. One of the signs Rihanna carried read, "Hate = Racism Against God' and another read, "#StopAsianHate."

Rihanna didn't just show up. She was hands-on ... making the sign herself and holding it proudly. As she walked the street ... she vibed with fellow marchers and danced along the way.

Fact is ... It's pretty hard to tell it's Rihanna. She's wearing braids, a hat, sunglasses and a mask. One of the marchers asked for her Instagram ... not realizing he was talking to the Caribbean Queen!

All in all ... a great event to stem violence against the Asian community.