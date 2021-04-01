Manny Pacquiao Says Asian Hate Crime Attackers Are Cowards, 'Fight Me Instead'

Manny Pacquiao Asian Hate Crime Attackers Are Cowards ... 'Fight Me Instead'
4/1/2021 5:49 AM PT
Manny Pacquiao is sick and tired of the violent attacks on the Asian community -- and he's calling out the coward perpetrators behind these awful crimes.
"Stop attacking Asians who can't defend themselves! FIGHT ME INSTEAD."
The 42-year-old boxing superstar continued, "We have one color in our Blood! Stop discriminating. LOVE AND PEACE TO EVERYONE!! #StopAsianHate."
Seems Pacquiao has finally seen enough after a 65-year-old Filipino-American woman was pummeled in broad daylight by a large man, in an horrific incident captured on video.
Besides being one of the top boxers in the world, Manny is also a Senator in the Philippines, where he was born and raised ... and clearly he felt compelled to issue a public statement after the wave of anti-Asian incidents making headlines around the world.
There has been a surge of hate crimes directed at Asian people in the U.S. over the past few months -- including a horrific incident in Atlanta where a gunman stormed multiple Asian-run spas and murdered 8 people.
Back in February, the Philippine Embassy in the U.S. issued a statement that advised Filipinos to use "utmost caution" due to the rise of anti-Asian attacks in America.
"Those who experience attacks are advised to immediately call 911 to report these incidents."