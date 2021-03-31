NFL's Taylor Rapp Launches NFT to Raise Money for #StopAsianHate ... 'Want to Help My People'

... 'Want to Help My People'

Gronk's doing it. Same with Patrick Mahomes. Even Snoop -- and now L.A. Rams safety Taylor Rapp is launching his own NFT collection.

But what's cool about Rapp's foray into the world of non-fungible tokens -- he's donating part of the proceeds to the #StopAsianHate movement.

The 23-year-old free safety -- the Rams 2nd round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- is Asian-American (his mom is Chinese) and has been outraged by the recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

So, when Rapp was presented with the chance to jump into the NFT craze, he knew it would be an opportunity to help his community.

"I am Asian American, and this community means a lot to me," Rapp told CNBC.

"I wanted to help my people, and what better way to raise money right now to donate than through creating an NFT collection and using my platform."

An NFT is essentially a digital collectible built on a blockchain, oftentimes featuring a cool piece of art or video.

Rapp is launching 6 digital collections on Thursday -- and will auction off 90 total NFTs, according to CNBC.

Rapp says he will donate a "large chunk" of the auction proceeds to the #StopAsianHate GoFundMe page, which has already more than $4 million.