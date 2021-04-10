DMX Loved Watching 'The Golden Girls,' According to Gabrielle Union

DMX was a man of many passions, and one of them was watching "The Golden Girls" reruns ... according to Gabrielle Union's hilarious, resurfaced anecdote.

Union was filming an episode of the popular food show "Hot Ones" back in 2017, when she told host Sean Evans that a "real fun fact" about the rapper is he used to love laughing along with Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia.

She claims she learned this while working with DMX on the set of the 2003 film "Cradle 2 the Grave." Union says there was a dog-biting incident with one of the PAs, so she was tasked with going to get the rapper because she's a dog person.

But, instead of coming right out, DMX would apparently invite her in for a drink and to join him in watching the popular '80s sitcom ... exclaiming, "This s**t is funny!"

Union says he would then "laugh hysterically" at the show as they enjoyed a drink ... and sounds like Gabrielle was a pal and a confidant.