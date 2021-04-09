LeBron James, Adrian Peterson Pay Tribute to DMX, 'Hip Hop Icon Like No Other, RIP'

'Hip Hop Icon Like No Other, RIP'

DMX made a huge impact on athletes around the world -- many of whom are paying tribute to the rapper in the wake of his death Friday morning.

NFL star Adrian Peterson posted, "A Hip hop icon like no other. RIP."

LeBron James paid tribute by playing X's music on his IG page -- including the smash hit "Slippin'."

He also tweeted, "X 4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!!"

NBA star Jamal Crawford added, "DMX gave hope to the hopeless ... RIP legend."

Stephen Jackson posted a picture of his tattoo which features a quote from DMX.

"If my life ain’t long, I thank God with my last breath so my life ain’t wrong."

"[DMX] inspired me to get this tat 17 yrs ago," Jackson posted ... "Words that stuck with me. Rest Easy Big Dog. Gone but never forgotten. Prayers and condolences to DMX and his family."

Ex-NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith -- "RIP DMX! My love for dogs was influenced by him. His lyrics also made me feel like I could get through anything!"

"I’m glad that he was able to receive his roses recently. His mental health struggle was documented for all of us to see and learn from. Prayers up for his family."

Even pro wrestling legend Iron Sheik weighed in ... "DMX RIP BROTHER FOREVER."

Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges: "RIP DMX if you know me you know I fw X heavy smh this one hurt."

NFL's A.J. Brown: "All Dawgs go to Heaven!! RIP DMX."