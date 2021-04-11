Dolly Parton's Ice Cream Flavor Hawked on eBay for $1,000

The launch of Dolly Parton's new ice cream flavor had folks screaming for a scoop, but not quite enough to drop a grand on it ... despite the efforts of online hucksters.

Here's what's going down -- the country music legend teamed up with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to create her very own flavor, Strawberry Pretzel Pie, and it created pandemonium this week ... both on Jeni's website and at its actual store locations.

Because so many customers and Dolly lovers were clamoring for her new ice cream, those who apparently managed to get their hands on some tried to cash in ... by listing pints on eBay for $1,000!!!

Talk about rich ice cream!

As beloved as Dolly is, nobody was desperate enough for the Strawberry Pretzel Pie to shell out that kinda dough for ice cream in the mail (delivered on dry ice) ... but that didn't stop people from trying to hook a buyer.

That's not all -- other eBay users were hawking the "Specially made for Dolly Parton" ice cream posters from Jeni's ... but at a much more modest $35. Some of those actually sold.

To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running. — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021 @jenisicecreams

ICYMI ... Dolly's flavor was released April 8 to benefit Imagination Library, a program she founded to gift free books to children from birth to age 5.