Colin Kaepernick Honored with Ben & Jerry's Flavor ... 'Change the Whirled'

Love social justice ... and dessert??

Ben & Jerry's announced a new flavor to honor Colin Kaepernick called "Change the Whirled" ... with a portion of the proceed's going to the QB's Know Your Rights Camp.

First, the flavor ... a non-dairy caramel base with graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls.

B&J says the treat is made with sunflower butter "and is 100% certified vegan, just like Kaepernick himself."

The dessert will hit store shelves in 2021.

So, why the honor? The ice cream legends explained it this way ...

"We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work."

They added, "We’re proud to be working with a dedicated activist like Colin Kaepernick, whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice."

Ben & Jerry's has a long history of producing flavors with political messaging.

They famously released "Pecan Resist" -- which they say "had a powerful message about resisting the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies."