Henry Cavill Introduces Girlfriend 'Super Sweet 16' Star Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill My New GF's a 'Super Sweet 16' Star ... And She Kicked My Ass At Chess!!!
4/11/2021 7:28 AM PT
Henry Cavill's got a new girlfriend!!! And he said so himself.
The "Superman" stud introduced GF Natalie Viscuso to his followers, although a bunch of you probably know her already. She was featured on "Super Sweet 16" back in 2005. It's a show about rich kids and their birthday parties. On the show, she somewhat famously said, "I deserve everything I have because I've always been the nice girl, never just the rich girl."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
As for Henry, he posted a pic of them going at it in a game of chess, with the caption, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."
The "Witcher" star has been linked in the past to Lucy Cork, Tara King and Kaley Cuoco. Unclear how Henry and Natalie hooked up, but this is pandemic love, which tends to be on the down-low -- just ask Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. Apparently, it was a thing in 2020.