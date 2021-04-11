Henry Cavill Introduces Girlfriend 'Super Sweet 16' Star Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill's got a new girlfriend!!! And he said so himself.

The "Superman" stud introduced GF Natalie Viscuso to his followers, although a bunch of you probably know her already. She was featured on "Super Sweet 16" back in 2005. It's a show about rich kids and their birthday parties. On the show, she somewhat famously said, "I deserve everything I have because I've always been the nice girl, never just the rich girl."

As for Henry, he posted a pic of them going at it in a game of chess, with the caption, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

