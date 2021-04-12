'Grey's Anatomy' Jesse Williams Ordered to Take 'High Conflict Parents' Course

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife are still battling it out in court over custody issues in their nasty divorce ... and now a judge has ordered both to take a "high conflict" parenting course to right the ship.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the "Grey's Anatomy" star and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have been ordered to participate in an online program for "high conflict parents."

The order came down after Jessie tried and failed to modify previous court orders regarding custody and visitation of their 2 young children, Maceo and Sadie. They've been sharing joint legal and physical custody ... but it's been rocky.

The parenting course is a 6-session online program, providing strategies for reducing conflicts in co-parenting relationships.

TMZ broke the story ... Jesse and Aryn finalized their bitter divorce back in October, at least on paper.

As we've told you, Jesse's 3-year divorce saga has been extremely contentious ... he beefed with Aryn over child custody, lashed out over stories about him dating Minka Kelly and waged legal war over child support money.