JoJo Siwa Encourages Colton Underwood, 'The World is Really Accepting'

JoJo Siwa's happy for Colton Underwood, because she's pretty sure his coming out means he's happy too ... and she has an uplifting message for him to keep in mind as he goes forward on his journey.

The YouTube star -- who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community herself -- gives the former 'Bachelor' props for announcing he's gay, and encourages him to just be himself.

JoJo was at LAX Thursday when she told us ... even though there are some people out there who are intolerant or hateful, the world as a whole is "really accepting," and it's a wonderful thing.

She also weighs in on the chatter about a potential gay 'Bachelor' season in wake of Colton's announcement. She's all for it, and took the occasion to remind us how she's already found love with her girlfriend.

JoJo undoubtedly looks happy since coming out in January, and even though it's only been a couple days ... the same can be said for Colton.

We got him out in NYC a few hours after his interview with Robin Roberts, and he says he feels "awesome and free and happy."

