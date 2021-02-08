JoJo Siwa Reveals Girlfriend with Anniversary Post
JoJo Siwa Meet My GF!!! It's Our Anniversary Too
2/8/2021 11:24 AM PT
JoJo Siwa and her GF are now IG official ... and just in time for their 1-month anniversary.
The YouTube star showed her GF, Kylie, on camera for the first time Monday with a series of pics and a video -- and to make it a proper introduction, she also tagged her in the post.
Now everyone can check out Kylie's Instagram, where she refers to herself as a "human golden retriever."
In her post, JoJo said, "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend." She added she's the happiest she's ever been and threw in an anniversary shout-out -- "Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"
As you can see from the pics ... it definitely looks like they enjoy each other's company, which apparently included a trip to Universal Studios on Christmas Day.
As we reported ... JoJo was beaming after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community while appearing on 'The Tonight Show.'