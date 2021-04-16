Diego Maradona Jersey from His 1st World Cup Game Hits Auction Block

The game-used jersey from Diego Maradona's first World Cup appearance in 1982 is about to hit the auction block -- and experts believe it's gonna rake in a fortune!

The Argentinian soccer legend made his W.C. debut on June 13, 1982 in a group stage match against Belgium,

Maradona didn't score a goal in the 1-0 loss -- but the 21-year-old flashed some potential of the superstar he would become.

Now, the folks at GottaHaveRockAndRoll.com tell us they've secured the authentic game used jersey -- which features a signature from Maradona himself.

We're told the consigner is the family of a famous Argentine journalist who received the jersey as a gift from Argentina manager César Luis Menotti after the team returned from the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

The family has kept it for decades -- but now with interest in Maradona collectibles soaring in the wake of the soccer legend's death, they felt the time was right to sell.

We're told the signed Maradona jersey comes with a letter from the journalist's family spelling out the chain of possession behind the item. It's also been certified by the famous JSA authentication company.

The opening bid is $65,000 -- but experts say they expect the jersey to sell somewhere around the $200k range!

Of course, Argentina didn't win the World Cup in 1982 -- shoutout to Italy -- but Maradona and co. went on to win it all in 1986 thanks to some help from "The hand of God."

Maradona was an international superstar -- he scored 34 goals in 91 career appearances for Argentina ... and was recognized alongside Pelé as FIFA's Player of the Century.