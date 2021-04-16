Miles Teller Says Movie Theater Industry Not Dying Despite ArcLight Close

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Miles Teller is nowhere close to predicting the end of the movie theater industry on the heels of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters announcing they're shutting their doors ... he says theaters will still exist, but it would sure be nice if someone would come to the rescue.

We got the "Top Gun: Maverick" star out Thursday in L.A. and asked about the mega-chains announcing earlier this week they're closing nearly 300 screens ... obviously the result of financial hemorrhaging during the pandemic.

Miles recalled some fond memories at the Cinerama Dome on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood ... where his films "Project X" and "The Spectacular Now" premiered.

Miles thinks ArcLight and the Cinerama could borrow a page from Netflix and find someone who will underwrite the pivot. He has a name in mind, and it's a big one.