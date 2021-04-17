Colton Underwood Has No Plans to Date in Near Future After Coming Out

Colton Underwood Let's Stop with Dating Talk ... I'm Not Even Starting!!!

4/17/2021 1:00 AM PT
Exclusive
Getty

Colton Underwood's gay and single, but apparently not ready to mingle ... TMZ's learned dating is not even on his radar after coming out.

Sources close to the former 'Bachelor' star tell us ... Colton isn't dating anyone now and wasn't dating anyone before he made his big announcement this week on "GMA."

ACCEPTING MYSELF
ABC

Our sources say shortly after Colton came out publicly to Robin Roberts, he left NYC and is back home with his family in Denver to hang out.

Of course, as we first told you, there's also a film crew in tow ... as Colton's new journey as a gay man is being documented for an upcoming reality series on Netflix.

Colton Underwood's Shirtless Shots
Launch Gallery
Colton Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Colton's dating life is an interesting topic because his coming out sparked talks among 'Bachelor' producers about having a gay season of the show, and obviously his name came up as a likely candidate.

We know he's got the 'Bachelor' experience ... but it seems he's in no hurry to date at all, let alone speed-date.

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later