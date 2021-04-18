Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Statues Up for Sale for $2.5 Million

Several of the statues Michael Jackson had at his Neverland Ranch are up for grabs -- but it's a package deal only, and likely requires a collector who can appreciate the art separate from its history.

Noble Art Lovers tells TMZ ... a private collector has 28 pieces from the singer's notorious California property -- mostly statues -- but the owner won't sell them individually.

Instead, the entire collection must go as a whole ... and the asking price is $2.5 million.

So, what would ya get for that hefty sum? Numerous statues of children, including "Kids and Tree Swing," "Follow the Leader," "Young Boy and Companion," "Boy Playing Hand Bell," "The Footballer" and more.

There are also many historical statues -- like "Marble Roman Bust" and "Napoleon Crossing the Alps" -- along with Cupid statues, candelabra, a wooden ship, a Marilyn Monroe statue and a Minnie Mouse figurine.

We're told the owner is looking for a serious buyer, and Noble Art Lovers, out of Dubai, will handle it.