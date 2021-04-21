Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Shot in Florida During Attempted Robbery

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue is in critical condition after cops say he was shot in Florida during an attempted robbery.

According to police, the rapper was shot Monday around midnight while in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida. Cops say Baby Blue and a friend were next to their vehicles when two armed male suspects approached.

A physical altercation erupted when the men tried to steal a gold chain necklace ... and cops say it was during the scuffle that Baby Blue was shot in the left shoulder area. It's unclear if the suspects took off with the chain.

Baby Blue, who was in town for a release party for his new track, "Jerry Rice," was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. Cops say the two suspects fled before cops arrived on scene.