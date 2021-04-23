2 People Shot in L.A. Neighborhood Where 'Friday' Was Filmed

Cops are investigating a double shooting -- including one fatality -- in the now-famous L.A. neighborhood where the movie "Friday" was filmed.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department ... homicide detectives responded to a shooting call around 11:30 AM on April 20 in South L.A., near 126th and Normandie ... it's the same block where Ice Cube's character lived in the movie.

Cops tell us a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. Law enforcement sources tell us they were hit in a drive by shooting.

For those not familiar with the area ... this is where Cube's "Friday" character, Craig Jones, chilled and smoked weed with Chris Tucker's character, Smokey. They actually filmed the movie here, not on a studio backlot.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the victims were in the area to check out the house ... remember this happened on 420 and "Friday" is a big deal in marijuana culture.

It's interesting ... we're told some folks in the neighborhood are fed up with the daily traffic as their block's become a tourist attraction.