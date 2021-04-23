Stefon Diggs' Mercedes Found Abandoned Near Miami Train Tracks, NFL Star Denies Wrongdoing

Stefon Diggs' flashy Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was found abandoned near train tracks in Miami over the weekend, TMZ Sports has learned ... but the NFL star is denying any wrongdoing in the situation.

Here's the deal ... law enforcement officials tell us they responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle sitting in dirt just feet from train tracks near the Miami Airport Station in Florida at around 5 AM on Sunday.

According to officials, the car -- a silver Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV with Maryland license plates -- was registered to Diggs.

But, authorities say there was no indication of the Buffalo Bills receiver, a driver OR passengers on the scene ... so after a short investigation, they simply had the vehicle towed.

The entire situation is bizarre ... especially given the Mercedes' six-figure price tag -- but when we reached out to Diggs' camp for comment, they had a simple explanation.

According to a spokesperson for the wideout, Diggs was not in Florida at the time, and had lent the car to a friend in the area.

That friend, the spokesperson said, got a flat tire, called for a tow, but did not wait for the company to arrive and left the ride at the scene.

"[Stefon] was not driving the car," Diggs' rep says. "He allowed a friend to use the car while he was gone. Unfortunately, the friend had got a flat tire with the car."

The rep says Diggs was eventually informed of the situation and is now having the car repaired at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Diggs' spokesperson was adamant the car was NOT stolen, and added there was absolutely no wrongdoing involved in the incident.

Cops, meanwhile, say a report on the abandoned car is still pending. It's unclear if police are investigating further into it.