Patrick Peterson Pays Off Teammate With Sweet Donation To Take Jersey #7

Forget Rolexes, presents and cash ... Patrick Peterson just paid his new teammate for jersey #7 in a WAY cooler fashion -- making a sweet donation to the guy's former high school!

The new Minnesota Vikings corner -- who rocked #7 during his college days at LSU -- wanted to sport the digit in his first year away from the Arizona Cardinals this season.

The problem? Quarterback Nate Stanley already had the number ... and Peterson didn't want to just railroad the 2nd-year man for the uniform.

So, Peterson made a trade ... in exchange for paying for new shoulder pads for Stanley's alma mater, Menomonie High School in Wisconsin, Nate gave up the jersey!

And, Patrick was stoked about the transaction ... joining Bryant McFadden on their "All Things Covered" podcast and explaining why he has so much love for the number.

"Once [the NFL] passed that new rule where skill positions were able to wear any number between 1 and 49, it was only right," said Peterson, who wore #21 with the Cardinals.

"I always wore it in high school, I wore it in college. I always felt comfortable with it. And that's what I felt started me. So it was only right to go back to my roots and rock that seven."

The move could be a huge one for Peterson and the Vikes ... when Patrick donned that number back at LSU -- he became one of the greatest defensive backs in college football history.