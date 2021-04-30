Disneyland Guests Cry as Park Reopens After Yearlong Closure

The waterworks are in full force at Disneyland, which is looking like the most emotional place on Earth as its gates swing open for the first time since the yearlong coronavirus closure.

The Mouse House is operating at limited capacity Friday, welcoming back Disney fans after shutting down the theme park for an unprecedented 412 days ... and even face masks can't hide the joy folks are feeling.

Lots of tears are flowing on Main Street as masked up cast members usher in the first guests of the COVID era. Disney fans lined up in the wee hours Friday morning, champing at the bit to get back into the park ... and you can see some guests literally ran through the park entrance.

Heck, there were even 2 park goers embracing for a masked kiss, clearly going for the 2021 version of the famous "kissing sailor" from VJ Day in 1945.

Disney honcho Bob Iger was on hand for the big day too ... elbow bumping employees.

Play video content July 2020 @jennydisneydreams/Instagram

It's a much different scene from Disney's first reopening in California back in July, when Downtown Disneyland in Anaheim was a madhouse with virtually no social distancing.

Looks like folks are following Mickey's rules so far ... but Disneyland might need to break out some tissue boxes to go with the new hand sanitizer stations.