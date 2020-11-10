CA Man Recreates Disneyland Matterhorn Roller Coaster in Backyard

Stop the search ... this California man just won Father of the Year honors after building his own Disneyland roller coaster just to entertain his kids during quarantine.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa spent around 4 months building a scaled down version of the famed Matterhorn ride. It's a 2-story, single-passenger roller coaster ... and you can tell Sean did everything in his power to get every detail of the alpine-themed ride.

Check out the videos ... his 400-feet of track includes Swiss flags, waterfalls and even the ticked off Yeti inside the mountain!!! The aerial shots of his mini Matterhorn are also pretty awesome -- we're thinking Sean needs to go Hollywood.

Sean's kid can thank coronavirus for their backyard playground-on-steroids. Disneyland closed in mid-March due to the pandemic, and 2 weeks later Sean started building the ride. He finished in July.

Ya might've guessed it, but Sean's working on a degree in architecture, and says he had some socially-distanced help from about 30 friends and family members. Doesn't hurt to come from a family of architects.