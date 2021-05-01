College Professor Indignant Student Calls Police 'Heroes'

A California college professor was borderline enraged when one of her students said he believed cops were heroes, and the exchange is fascinating.

19-year-old Braden Ellis was in a zoom lecture with his professor at Cypress College. Ellis told the class he believed the majority of police were good people and acknowledged there were bad cops who should be disciplined.

The professor shot back there is little to no accountability when cops cross the line ... and the stats support her position. Ellis didn't disagree but stood his ground and maintained most cops joined their police forces to protect and serve and therefore deserved hero status.

The professor wasn't having it, saying, "So what is your bottom line point? You're saying police officers should be revered, viewed as heroes? They belong on TV shows with children?"

Ellis's response ... "I think they are heroes in a sense because they come to your need and help you."

That escalated the argument, with the professor saying she wouldn't call the cops even if she was in harm's way because she doesn't trust them.