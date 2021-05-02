George Floyd Legal Team Says Chauvin Appeal Won't Hold Up Thanks to Juror

Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd's family, says Derek Chauvin has no chance to successfully appeal his guilty verdict ... and it's all because of what at least one juror is saying about the murder trial.

Crump tells TMZ ... Juror #52, Brandon Mitchell, shed a lot of light on the Chauvin deliberations and, in the process, "completely obliterates" any argument the defense is planning to make about outside public opinions swaying the jury.

You'll recall, Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Judge Cahill for a mistrial because Rep. Maxine Waters had encouraged folks to "get more confrontational" while protesting if Chauvin wasn't found guilty.

Play video content 4/28/21 CBS

Nelson felt that her remarks might pressure the jury to return a guilty verdict, but Judge Cahill wouldn't bite -- and now, Crump says Brandon confirms that didn't happen.

He told Gayle King this week ... he and his fellow jurors felt no outside pressure to reach a guilty verdict, and reached their decision based on the facts presented in court.

Crump says Brandon's comments will play a big factor when and if an appeal is filed.

Play video content 4/20/21 Fox 9

As you know, the jury found Chauvin guilty on all counts and he could get up to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced in June.