OSU's Jonathon Cooper Mobbed By Neighborhood Kids After NFL Draft Pick, Adorable Video!

OSU's Jonathon Cooper Mobbed By Ohio Kids After NFL Draft Pick ... Adorable Video!!!

5/3/2021 12:46 PM PT
NEIGHBORHOOD HERO
@OhioStateFB / Twitter

Forget champagne and fancy steak dinners ... Ohio State star Jonathon Cooper found a much better way to celebrate his NFL draft selection -- by being mobbed by neighborhood kids!!

The linebacker was picked Saturday in the 7th round of the annual selection show by the Denver Broncos -- and it didn't take long for a block party to ensue.

Once word got out that Cooper was headed to the Mile High City ... a bunch of neighborhood kids showed up at his house in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday to congratulate him -- and video from the scene is adorable.

There were hugs, high fives and cheers ... and the party didn't stop there -- 'cause they all ended up sitting around later and grubbin' on some food!!

And then, of course, they got in some good ol' fashion football in the backyard!!!

23-year-old Cooper was a beast at OSU -- he logged 77 total tackles and 10 sacks in his 5-year career ... and he played a key role in this past season's journey to the National Championship game.

And, even though he's moving on to Denver now ... it's clear there will always be a neighborhood in Columbus watching him closely going forward!!

Congrats!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later